Indiana’s Goshen College Bans The National Anthem For Being “Too Violent”

What the what? Has the whole world gone crazy, or just my little corner of it?Ah, ’tis true—Goshen College, a small, Mennonite school in Indiana, has decided to ban the playing of the National Anthem before sporting events, roughly a year after playing an instrumental version of The Star Spangled Banner for the first time since the college started competing in intercollegiate athletics.



The reason for the ban? The lyrics are too violent, what with all the streaming ramparts, the rockets red glare, and such and such.

Francis Scott Key must be turning in his grave. Unless he’s a zombie…then he’s probably outraged. Hungry for brains, but outraged.

The school’s board told Brenneman to “find an alternative to playing the National Anthem that fits with sports tradition, that honours country and that resonates with Goshen College’s core values and respects the views of diverse constituencies.”

“I am committed to retaining the best of what it means to be a Mennonite college, while opening the doors wider to all who share our core values,” Brenneman said. “And I invite others to join us at Goshen College as we make peace in all of its forms, even with the national anthem.”

I think Off the Bench’s Rick Chandler summed it up best this way…

Of course The Star Spangled Banner is a violent song, glorifying the bombardment of one of our forts in the War of 1812. I suppose we could have followed the example of the Mennonites and simply fled, giving the nation back to the British. But then we’d all be playing cricket.

The school has decided to go with America the Beautiful as it’s pre-sporting event song. I myself would have gone with Diamond’s (feat. Waka Flocka) Hit Dat Hoe.

Hey, that’s just how I roll.

