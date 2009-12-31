Indianapolis Politician Demands Refunds For Colts Fans After Sunday's Supid Loss

The Colts are having another fabulous season in football.



So when they played a game against the Jets on Sunday, division already clinched, coach Jim Caldwell decided to withdraw Peyton Manning and several other key players from the game during the third-quarter, resulting in a loss for the Colts.

Not cool, says former councilman Beurt SerVaas.

He wants a refund for Colts fans who suffered the emotional trauma of their undefeated heroes suddenly start playing like a pee-wee team.

Pro Football Talk: SerVaas was incensed that the Colts decided not to go for the win on Sunday and he doesn’t think it’s fair to charge full price for tickets to a game the Colts aren’t trying to win. However, he apparently doesn’t have anyone on the council willing to sponsor his resolution.

“Everyone likes to play Monday-morning quarterback,” said Republican Ryan Vaughn, who is described by the Indianapolis Star as both the likely next council president and a season-ticket holder. “I think we have better things to do with our time than second-guess the decisions made by the Colts coaches.”

Even if the council did pass such a resolution, the odds of the NFL refunding fans’ tickets are exactly zero. But it’s hard to blame the folks in Indianapolis for being angry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.