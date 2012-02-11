Indianapolis May Have Hosted Its Way Into The Regular Super Bowl Rotation

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

In the aftermath of last weekend’s Super Bowl, one of the common reactions to the entire experience is just how great Indianapolis was as a Super Bowl venue.Here is one example from Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly…



…”super,” in fact, is the best way to describe Indianapolis’ effort in putting on its first Super Bowl. If you’d like a grade, let’s give it an A-minus. There is very little I can imagine that could have been done better.

Arkush says his grade was not influenced by the weather. But the unseasonably warm temperatures couldn’t have hurt.

It is generally accepted that there are five cities in the Super Bowl rotation, including Miami, New Orleans, Tampa, San Diego, and Phoenix (Glendale). Other cities, like Indianapolis this year and Dallas last year, will receive single Super Bowls as a reward for building a new stadium.

But based on all of the positive reviews from Super Bowl 46, it would not be a surprise if Indy finds itself as part of the regular rotation.

