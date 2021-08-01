An argument led to a shooting outside of an Indianapolis funeral home that wounded 5 people, reports say

A shooting at a funeral home in Indianapolis left at least 5 people injured, including a 4-year-old.

The child was reportedly sent to a hospital in critical condition.

Police told Fox 59 and the Indianapolis Star that the shooting occurred after an argument in a funeral home parking lot.

Five people, including a 4-year-old child, were struck by gunfire during a shooting on Saturday in the parking lot of a funeral home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the 4-year-old victim in her mother’s car at an intersection near the Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care funeral home, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The child was being driven to the hospital but medics stepped in to administer medical care before ultimately transporting her to a local hospital, the Star reported, adding that the girl was in critical condition as of Saturday night.

Fox 59 reported that two other people, a man whose age was not reported and a 16-year-old, were also wounded at the scene, treated at a local hospital, and in stable condition. According to the report, two victims believed to be linked to the shooting arrived at a hospital with injuries but were also in stable condition.

The suspect was a man who arrived at the funeral parking lot and was involved in a verbal confrontation with a person in a car, Officer Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told the Indianapolis Star.

According to the report, the situation escalated when the man took out the gun and fired his weapon, leaving the victims injured, some of who were attendees of the funeral.

“It’s a shame. Here we are at a funeral home where a family is gathered to send their condolences to their own family and the next thing you know we have additional people injured,” Cook told the outlet. “This is not the way Indianapolis operates. We need to think about our actions, think about the things that we do.”

Police noted to both outlets that the event was not for a person associated with a violent crime. IMPD did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement calling the incident “a cowardly act.”

-Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) July 31, 2021

Police are actively investigating the situation and are seeking information from the public. Hogsett in the statement asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.