The Colts Struggle Is Proving Peyton Manning Should Win MVP Every Year

Peyton Manning has won four most valuable player awards in his career. Based on how far the Indianapolis Colts have fallen without him, he probably should have at least four more.



There has been a long-standing argument over whether Manning or Tom Brady is the most valuable player in the NFL. In the regular season, the numbers, including the clutch numbers, support Manning as the better quarterback.

Of course, once you get past the regular season, Brady is the man. Right? Brady does have the hardware and the Super Bowls. But is has also been four years since the Patriots have even won a playoff game.

But maybe the best measure of a player’s value, is just how far his team falls when he is gone. Without Brady, the Patriots would certainly take a step back. But would they instantly become one of the worst teams in the NFL? That is what has happened to the Colts.

Here is how far the Colts offence has fallen from a year ago (NFL ranks in parentheses)…

But the most important stat is Wins. The Colts are already 0-3 and there is little hope that things will get better. In the last 12 seasons, the Colts have lost four games or fewer eight times. And the Colts have won fewer than 10 games just twice in the Manning era.

Four more MVPs? Maybe they should just give the award to Manning every year. This year included.

