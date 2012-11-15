Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader Will Shave Her Head If Fans Raise $10,000 For Leukemia Research

Photo: Colts.com

Earlier this season, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia.Colts players shaved their heads in honour of their coach and we watched Pagano deliver one of the most inspiring pre-game speeches we’ve ever heard.



And now, the Colts cheerleaders are getting behind Pagano. Cheerleader Megan M. said she would shave her head if fans raised $10,000 for leukemia research by November 25th, according to FOX59.

Pagano just started a second round of chemotherapy last week.

