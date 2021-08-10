The Indiana State Fair is back this year after being cancelled due to COVID-19. I attended for the first time, and it felt like stepping back in time to a world before the coronavirus.

I visited the Indiana State Fair for the first time last week. Áine Cain/Insider and Courtesy of Kevin Greenlee

I’m a New Yorker who married a Hoosier and moved to Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, I visited the Indiana State Fair for the first time.

From fried food feasts to lively livestock, follow me on my journey through the fair.

The state fair is a big deal in Indiana.

Launched back to 1852 to tout the state’s agricultural output, the fair has offered Hoosiers the opportunity to showcase their livestock, food, and crafts, and enjoy all sorts of entertainment over the years. Typically, the event goes down during the month of August, taking place at a designated fairgrounds in Indianapolis. In 2020, the fair was canceled due to COVID-19, but it’s back up and running this year.

The 2021 fair is also a momentous occasion for me since it’s the first year I attended. See, I’m a native New Yorker. I married my Hoosier husband in June, and we settled in Indy. As the summer heated up, it seemed like everyone was talking about the fair. Friends even texted me about rookie mistakes to avoid, like attending on weekends or “free” days when the fair is at its most crowded.

It’s not like I’ve never been to a fair before. When I was a kid, I went to a Strawberry Festival in Long Island a few times. More recently, I hit up Westchester’s Winter Wonderland.

But the Indiana State Fair was much bigger and more elaborate that I imagined. Here’s everything I saw and experienced at the fair: