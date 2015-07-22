Indiana Pacers to wear awesome new uniforms inspired by the movie 'Hoosiers'

MGM The Indiana Pacers will wear replicas of the Hickory uniforms worn in the movie ‘Hoosiers.’

The Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers each unveiled new uniform changes for the upcoming season — and now the Indiana Pacers just blew them all out of the water.

Pacers point guard George Hill announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that the team will wear exact replicas of the fictional Hickory High School basketball jerseys, made famous by the cult-classic movie “Hoosiers.” The uniform will be an alternate as part of the NBA Pride Collection. The Pacers will wear the uniform on select game days.

Shortly after Hill’s announcement, the Pacers released a full statement:

“In a unique collaboration, MGM and the Indiana Pacers will bring one of the all-time great underdog stories, Hoosiers, to the NBA hardwood. For the 2015-16 season, the Indiana Pacers will be introducing the Hickory uniform as part of the NBA Pride Collection to be worn on select regular season games. The Hickory uniform is a tribute to the rich tradition and history of basketball in the State of Indiana and will serve as inspiration to fans everywhere that no matter how improbable the challenge may be, amazing things can be accomplished through teamwork, determination, heart, and hustle.”

Here are some more pictures of Hill wearing the new Hickory uniforms:

More pictures have been uploaded to the team’s website.

We can only hope that “Space Jam” star, and Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan will now open talks with Warner Bros. to acquire “Tune Squad” uniforms for his team to wear.

