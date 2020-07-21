2 men in Indiana are facing assault charges after an 'attempted lynching' of a Black man on July 4

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Jerry Edward Cox, 38, and Sean Purdy, 44, are facing assault charges over a July 4 incident at Lake Monroe, near Bloomington, Indiana, involving civil rights activist Vauhxx Booker.

Booker published several clips on Facebook earlier this month where he said five men attacked him after he accidentally crossed over on to private property by the reservoir.

He said the men threatened to “break his arms,” yelled “get a noose,” and “literally threaten to lynch” him.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s office announced charges against Jerry Edward Cox, 38, and Sean Purdy, 44, on Friday, following a review of evidence and a report from the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission,shared several clips on Facebook earlier this month, where he said five men attacked him on July 4 and “literally threaten to lynch” him. He said the men threatened to “break his arms,” and yelled “get a noose” after he accidentally crossed over on to private property.

The incident happened on July 4, at a reservoir called Lake Monroe, near Bloomington, Indiana.

One video showed Booker on all fours next to a tree, held down by a white man. Another video showed a man calling someone off-camera a “nappy-headed b—-” and “stupid f—ing liberal f—.”

Mark Kamish, Purdy’s attorney, told NBC News that Booker was on private land, and had punched Purdy.

“Indiana law allows citizens to make arrests of people punching other people on private property, and to use reasonable force in doing so. Indiana also has a broad self-defence statute,” Kamish said.

An incident report from state investigators that was released before the charges were announced said Booker could also be charged with battery.

In a statement to Insider last week, Booker’s lawyer said it was inappropriate for state investigators to release their report on the case before announcing charges.

“Vauhxx Booker is the victim. Even suggesting that a victim of a hate crime is a suspect is inexcusable, immoral, and more evidence that racism is systemic,” Booker and his attorney Katharine Liell said in a statement. ” Vauhxx Booker has not committed any crimes and is a free man. He did not refuse interviews with law enforcement in fact he has been and continues to work with the FBI. He refused to be subjected to an interview with the same DNR officers who refused to listen to him July 4th when he was attacked.”

