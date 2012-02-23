Indiana Lawmaker Says Girl Scouts Promote Homosexuality And Abortion

Photo: Youtube

Girl Scouts are dangerous — and not just to your diet. At least that’s what Indiana lawmaker Bob Morris says. He has labelled the Girls Scouts of America a radical organisation that promotes homosexuality and abortion and is out to destroy American values.The Republican state representative is being roundly ridiculed for his position, even within his own party. But Morris isn’t backing down.



“My family and I took a view and we’re sticking by it,” Morris told the Associated Press this week, adding that his daughters are now members of a group for conservative Christian girls. “My girls are no longer Girl Scouts. They’re now going to join American Heritage Girls.”

Morris said he made his discoveries after talking to some knowledgeable constituents and conducting “a small amount of Web-based research.” He said the discussion and research led to his conclusions that the Girl Scouts encourage sexual activity, are a front for Planned Parenthood, and that scouts are encouraged to look up to role models who endorse feminist, lesbian and Communist agendas.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

