More 'Indiana Jones' Movies Are Coming!

Disney has acquired the rights from Paramount Pictures for the future of the Indiana Jones franchise,

according to The Hollywood Reporter.

You know what that means?

More Indy films are on the way!

Disney hasn’t announced a new film yet, but the deal has Paramount continuing to receive compensation for future movies.

Disney originally retained rights for the Indiana Jones property when buying Lucasfilm last October for $US4 billion.

Paramount will still retain all rights for the first four “Indiana Jones” installments.

The big rumour earlier this fall was that Indy actor Harrison Ford said he would return for “Star Wars: Episode VII” if Disney and Lucasfilm went forward with another “Indiana Jones” movie.

Currently, Disney is working on the “Star Wars” sequel for a 2015 release.

The fourth film, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” though widely criticised by fans, made $US783 million at the box office worldwide.

