Indiana Jones And The Record Opening?

The Hollywood Reporter reports: Expectations management goes out the window when a picture is considered a candidate for the biggest opening of all time.

Paramount unspools “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in about 2,000 locations, and industryites already are talking about a five-day haul north of $150 million. That would put “Skull” on course to best the “Spider-Man 3” opening of $151.1 million in May 2007 — with an asterisk, given its five-day bow vs. the three-day debut for the Spidey sequel.

“Skull” represents the iconic Lucasfilm franchise’s first new instalment in 19 years, and it’s expected to play in as many as 4,000 theatres by the weekend. Double and triple screenings in many venues easily will double that number, for a print run servicing upward of 8,000 screens. Read more from the Hollywood Reporter.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.