Lucasfilm president says 'Indiana Jones 5' will happen

It sounds like our favourite fedora-wearing archaeologist is heading back to the big screen.

Since the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, there’s been much speculation on when Indiana Jones would return for a fifth film.

There were even rumours in January that “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt was in talks to star in an Indy reboot.

But within the pages of the June issue of Vanity Fair, we’ve come to learn that there is, in fact, an “Indiana Jones” project in the works.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told the magazine that another Indy movie “will one day be made inside this company. When it will happen, I’m not quite sure. We haven’t started working on a script yet, but we are talking about it.”

No word if Harrison Ford would return to play Dr. Jones (he will next be seen in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens“) or if Pratt will be involved (he’ll star next in “Jurassic World“).

‘Indian Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’

The last film in the franchise was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which made close to $US800 million worldwide but had mixed reviews by critics and fans alike.

