There's a new Indiana Jones movie with Harrison Ford coming in 2019

Paramount Pictures Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

It’s now official. There will be a fifth Indiana Jones movie, which is slated to come out July 19, 2019.

Disney has announced that Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford are attached to the yet-untitled project.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.

“It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

The previous four films, all starring Ford in the iconic lead role, have grossed nearly $2 billion globally.

Veteran producers of the franchise, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, are also returning. Disney now owns the franchise after buying Lucasfilm for $4 billion.

Last year Kennedy told Vanity Fair that there would “one day” be a new addition to the franchise. And though there were rumours of Chris Pratt taking over the fedora and whip, it looks like Ford was able to convince the powers that be he can still lead the franchise.

Disney has found huge success from the other franchise it took from Lucasfilm, “Star Wars,” as “The Force Awakens” broke box office records and is the start of a slew of movies from the franchise to come. It’s hard to see the studio churning out Indy movies as frequently as “Star Wars,” but the anticipation for the fifth Indiana Jones will certainly be close to the level of “The Force Awakens.”

