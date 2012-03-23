Indiana High Schooler Executes The Rarely Seen 'Pass Off Your Opponent’s Face'

Great basketball players have great court awareness, so when you find yourself in the air after leaving your feet while driving the lane (a big no-no), and you don’t want to turn the ball over on a travelling call, sometimes the only thing you can do is make good use of your surroundings and execute the “pass off your opponent’s face” trick to perfection.



Let’s let Yogi Ferrell (Ed. note: awesome name), Indiana recruit and starting point guard for Park Tudor High School (Ind.), teach us how to pull off this rarely seen move. Pay close attention to how Yogi uses his opponent’s forehead, the flattest part of a person’s face, as the point of impact for his pass, which fortuitously caromed off the Providence High School (Ind.) player and into the waiting arms of teammate Trevon Bluiett, who ended up making the easy layup.

Insert your “heady” jokes here…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can’t teach that.

[H/T to BroBible]

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.