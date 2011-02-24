Indiana Republicans Cave, Kill "Right-To-Work" Bill

Photo: AP

Indiana’s Republican lawmakers have killed the “right-to-work” bill that sparked huge protests at the statehouse and caused Democrats to flee the state, the Indianapolis Star reports today.The legislation would have barred companies and unions from requiring non-union employees to pay dues for union representation, making Indiana the nation’s 23rd “right-to-work” state.



Democrats in the Indiana Assembly emulated their Wisconsin counterparts, staging an escape to Illinois Tuesday to prevent a quorum for a vote. But unlike in Wisconsin, Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels asked Republicans to drop the bill so Democrats would return to work.

“I thought there was a better time and place to have this very important and legitimate issues raised,” Daniels told Politico.

Democrats said Wednesday that they won’t come back to the state until Daniels and the Indiana House Speaker promise not to revive other labour and education measures. Republicans warned the truant lawmakers not to push their luck.

