Indiana And Florida Are The Best Teams In College Basketball

When Illinois upset Indiana last week, it marked the fifth straight week in which the top-ranked team lost. And as a result of the chaos this season, four different teams received first place votes in this week’s Associated Press poll.



But if we use Simple Rating System (SRS), a rating that factors in strength of schedule and margin of victory, we see that Indiana and Florida are easily ahead of the rest of the pack.

Of course, this does not factor in criteria such as injuries or improvements. But if we judge teams just on the results, Indiana and Florida have clearly played better than anybody else so far this season (current AP rank and record are in parentheses)…

Photo: Data via SportsReference.com

Data via Sports-Reference.com

