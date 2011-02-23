500 Indian Guest Workers Sue American Company For Human Trafficking After Hurricane Katrina

Photo: Signal International

Over 500 Indian “guest workers” who were brought to the US to work in shipyards after Hurricane Katrina are suing Signal International and other entities on charges of human trafficking and racketeering according to The Times of India.The American Civil Liberties Union is also said to be joining in the lawsuit.



Signal International which brought the workers into the US on the H-2B visa with false promises of helping them attain permanent US resident status. The complaint alleges that they were subject to squalid living conditions, charged a hefty fee for paperwork and were threatened with serious harm, the article states.

The incident reportedly violates the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act (TVPA) and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organisations Act (RICO).

If the complaint is granted class act status it could become the largest trafficking case in U.S. history. The ACLU has also said that the federal government failed to protect the rights of guest workers according to NDTV.

