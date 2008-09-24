Indian Workers KILL Boss Who Laid Them Off

Now this is in the manufacturing sector, but I wonder what the laid off Wall Street back office workers in India are thinking right now?



From the London Times, via Sree Sreenivasan at SAJA Forum:

Lalit Kishore Choudhary, 47, the head of the Indian operations of Graziano Transmissioni, an Italian-headquartered manufacturer of car parts, died of severe head wounds on Monday afternoon after being attacked by scores of laid-off employees, police said.

The incident, in Greater Noida, just outside the Indian capital, followed a long-running dispute between the factory’s management and workers who had demanded better pay and permanent contracts.

It is understood that Mr Choudhary, who was married with one son, had called a meeting with more than 100 former employees – who had been dismissed following an earlier outbreak of violence at the plant – to discuss a possible reinstatement deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.