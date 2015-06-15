Indian wholesale prices slip for a seventh consecutive month in May

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Indian wholesale price inflation contracted for a seventh consecutive month in May with an annual decline of 2.36% reported.

While still in negative territory, the figure was smaller than the 2.65% contraction recorded in April and expectations for an improvement to 2.5%.

It was also the first time since May 2014 that the annual rate increased from a month earlier.

Fuel prices fell by 10.51% from a year earlier, up from 13.03% in April, which overshadowed a slowdown in food price inflation which slipped to 3.8% from 5.73% reported previously.

The above-forecast reading reduces the likelihood of further policy easing from the Reserve Bank of India. Earlier this month the bank reduced interest rates, something they described as a “front-loaded” move amid uncertainty over the outlook for inflation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.