HUGE Protests Erupt In India Over Latest Economic Plan

The Indian coalition government’s decision to cut fuel subsidies and allow 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail sparked protests across the country.



The decision to open up FDI would allow retailers like Wal-Mart or Carrefour to enter the Indian market.

The Indian government has been criticised of being protectionist and opposition parties have long used this to rouse local retailers. And it is still unclear whether foreign brands would enter the market, since it is up to the state governments to decide if they will allow foreign retailers to set up shop.

The Confederation of Indian Industry estimates that the protests cost the country Rs. 12.5 crore or about $2.3 billion and has asked the government not to “yield to political pressure on reforms”.

Here are some photos from the nationwide demonstrations:

Demonstrators burn effigies of members of the coalition government.

Photo: AP Images

Protestors burn images of Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Photo: AP Images

Trucks sit idle during in Chennai, India.

Photo: AP Images

Opposition party (BJP) supporters disrupt train service as part of the nationwide protests. Here they’re seen blocking a goods train in Ahmadabad, India.

Photo: AP Images

