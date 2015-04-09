Indian police just bought a bunch of drones to dump pepper spray on protestors

Photo: Getty Images

Police in the north Indian city of Lucknow will use drones fitted with video cameras and pepper spray to control crowds.

The Indian Express reports that Lucknow Police have placed orders for four new drones, which will be used as an alternative measure to help maintain law and order when large mobs gather.

Police in the Uttar Pradesh province already use drones to take live aerial snaps and assist authorities in identifying traffic violations.

Yashasvi Yadav, senior superintendent of police in Lucknow said: “We are planning to use these drones to control unruly mobs by showering them with pepper spray. This will be a less harsh measure than the lathi-charge and we hope it will be more effective.”

A lathi is the long baton traditionally carried by Indian police.

