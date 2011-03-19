Cuomo Wants To Shut New York's Indian Point Nuke Plant

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo now wants to shut the Indian Point nuclear power plant, after it emerged the plant was leaking, according to Metro.



The plant is, according to the U.S. government, the most under threat from an earthquake.

Yesterday, the Union of Concerned Scientists released a report that said the facility had been leaking since 1993, and that a lining meant to catch leaks in the event of an earthquake was already open.

Now, in the wake of Fukushima, Cuomo may actually take action on a facility that is only 38 miles from New York City.

Don’t miss: The 13 countries most exposed to a nuclear industry backlash >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.