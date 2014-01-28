Indian Pilot Lands Fighter Jet Successfully Amid Complete Electric Failure -- Twice In Two Months

Within a 2-month period, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Aditya Prakash Singh survived two major technical glitches in a fighter jet — in the pitch darkness of night, according to The Times of India.

Last April, Singh was flying a MIG-21 Bison jet above the small Indian village of Halwara when an electrical system failure caused all the cockpit lights to turn off. Unable to read the instruments to operate the aircraft, Singh removed his mask and held a lighter in his mouth to illuminate the instruments in the cockpit.

Remarkably, he was able to successfully land the fighter plane without additional damage. On the two month anniversary of the miraculous flight, Singh’s jet engine experienced a total loss of engine power due to a collision with a bird. Again, Singh was able to glide the plane to a safe landing.

“His ability to maintain his composure in a grave emergency situation, courage, creative thinking, and professionalism has been able to successfully recover two aircrafts at night in limited visibility conditions without any damage and has set an excellent professional example for other to emulate,” the Indian Air Force said, reports The Times of India.

Wing Commander Singh was awarded the

Shaurya Chakra, India’s military decoration for valor, courageous action or self-sacrifice.

