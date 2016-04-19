This lavish Indian palace was just ranked the number one hotel in the world by TripAdvisor

The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, was just ranked the number one Travellers’ Choice hotel in the world by TripAdvisor. The luxury palace is part private residence, and home to Jodhpur’s royal family.

Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst, aerial footage shot by Joshua Karthik from Stories from Above



Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.