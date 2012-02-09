Indian Ministers Resign After They Are Caught Watching Porn During State Assembly

Photo: Star Majha / TV9

Three Indian ministers reportedly caught watching porn during the Karnataka state assembly have voluntarily resigned to avoid embarrassing their party, the BJP, according to India Today. While legislators in state assembly were debating drought-related issues, TV cameras in the state assembly allegedly caught cooperation and agriculture marketing Minister, Lakshman Savadi, and women and child welfare minister C. C. Patil, watching porn on a mobile phone.



Savadi said the phone did not belong to him and offered this ludicrous explanation (via India Today):

“The truth is like this… The mobile phone had a video of a rape incident. The victim is murdered by the rapists. Subsequently, the people chase the rapists and catch them. Later, the government awards death sentence to the accused. Patil and myself were sympathising with the victim. That’s it. I need not resign over this trivial issue.”

He later changed his story and said someone had organised a rave party and he was watching the clips to understand what rave parties are.

Krishna Palemar, minister for ports, science and technology who owned the phone also quit, according to Reuters. Mobile phones aren’t allowed inside the state assembly.

The ‘porngate’ scandal is now expected to hurt BJP’s chances in the upcoming assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one of two major political parties in India, with the other being the Congress Party. The BJP has been trying to wrest some control from Congress, which itself has been plagued with numerous charges of corruption.

