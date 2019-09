US futures remain higher, and European stocks are stable after a real brief scare from some Russian headlines about a missile or “object” having been launched in the Mediterranean, which appears to be a false alarm.

Meanwhile, Indian stocks are getting shredded again.

Bombay’s SENSEX index is off about 3.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.