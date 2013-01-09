Indian Businessman Dazzles The World With His $230k Shirt Made Of Real Gold

Indian businessman Datta Phuge sure is bullish on gold. So bullish that he’s put a third of what he’s worth, $230,888, into his most recent “investment.”



Phuge had 15 goldsmiths working for 15 days to construct him a shirt made out of solid gold.

“After extensive research on the design and the look of the piece, I decided to give it an Armour-like appearance,” designer Tejpal Ranka told the Pune Mirror.

The shirt is made of 14,000 gold flowerings that have been interwoven with 100,000 spangles sewn into a base of white velvet and features six Swarvoski buttons.

Phuge, who owns over 22 pounds of gold in the form of 10 gold chains, six bracelets and 25 rings, plans to add a phone case to his collection.

“I know I am not the best looking man in the world,” he is quoted as saying, “but surely no woman could fail to be dazzled by this shirt?”

Sorry ladies, but he’s married.

His wife, Seema Phuge, works for the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), and her employers not too thrilled about his new shirt.

“Datta Phuge is not an active worker of the NCP. Yes. His wife Seema Phuge is an NCP corporator. Our party does not approve of the vulgar display of wealth as being done by Datta Phuge. It is his personal matter. The NCP has nothing to do with it,” NCP’s Pune-based spokesperson Ankush Kakade told the Daily Sun.

