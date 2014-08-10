Indian Politician Has A Dazzling Gold Shirt Worth $US213,000

To celebrate his birthday, Pankaj Parakh, an Indian businessman made himself a gold shirt worth about $US213,000, according to the Independent.

Parakh is also a member of the National Congress party in the state of Maharashtra.

The shirt which is made of 18-22 carat gold, weighs about 9 pounds. It took 20 men 3,200 hours to stitch it together and it has an inner lining to prevent chafing.

Parakh is a high-school dropout who went on work in his family’s textile business.

“My family is hardly impressed or interested in my love for gold. They just ignore and accept it as a part of domestic life. But the rest of my extended family thinks I am weird,” Parakh told the Independent.

He says some think his usual display of gold is ostentatious or that he’s mocking the poor. But he’s quick to point out that he is charitable as well.

Parakh isn’t the first Indian with a gold shirt. You might remember Datta Phuge who, in 2013, put $US230,888 or a third of his worth into a gold shirt.

