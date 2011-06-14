Indian Investigative Journalist Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Mumbai

Indian journalists protest Dey’s killing on Monday

The investigations editor at Indian tabloid newspaper Mid Day was gunned down on Saturday afternoon as he headed home in Powai, a Mumbai suburb.The police have confirmed that four men on two motorbikes were involved in the drive-by shooting of Jyotirmoy Dey. He was shot at nine times at close range, and four of the bullets hit him.



Dey had over the years reported on Mumbai’s underworld and had recently been exposing the city’s “oil mafia” accused of profiting off illicit and adulterated fuel. An anonymous police source told Press Trust of India that he believed the oil mafia could have been behind the killings but that the police are looking into every angle.

Officials at Siddharth Hospital have come under heat after they refused to admit Dey because it was a police case. Dey was then taken to Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

India ranked 13th on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2011 Impunity Index. In the report CPJ said:

“With seven unsolved media murders and no apparent political will to prosecute the cases, India retained its spot on CPJ’s index.”

The report’s findings were reinforced by Maharashtra’s chief minister Prithviraj Chavan who refused to grant approval for an investigation into the murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Dey is the second journalist to be killed in the country this year. In January, Umesh Rajput a reporter with a regional daily Nai Dunia (New World) was shot outside his home. It has been reported that 14 other journalists have been attacked in 2011.

Indian journalists have been protesting the decision outside Mantralaya, the headquarters of the state government in Mumbai.

56-year-old Dey was married to Indian journalist Shubha Sharma and has authored Khallas (which translates to ‘finished’ and in slang refers to someone being killed), and Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers.

