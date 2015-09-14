Indian inflationary pressures are plummeting

Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images

Indian wholesale price deflation accelerated to the fastest pace on record in August with the government reporting an annual decline of 4.95%

The figure was well below the 4.05% decline registered in the 12 months to July, and missed expectations for an acceleration to 4.40%.

A huge decline in fuel price inflation, plunging 16.5% compared to 12.81% in July, was entirely responsible for the ugly headline miss.

Reflective of that view, food price deflation moderated to 1.13% from 1.20% in July, while manufacturing deflation quickened to 1.92% from 1.47%.

The Reserve Bank of India next meet to discuss monetary policy on September 29.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.