Ad For Mark Wahlberg's New Football League Includes Horrible Photoshop Of Tim Tebow

The Elite Football League of India (EFLI) is a new American football league in India whose investors include Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Warner, and Mike Ditka.

Below is the ad that is currently seen on the EFLI Facebook page (via Uni-Watch) promoting the first home game for the Delhi Defenders against the Kolkata Vipers. Clearly, that is just a picture of Tim Tebow in Broncos uniform flipped horizontally into a right-handed quarterback. They didn’t even bother to fix the numbers, the Broncos watermark on the jersey, or the Reebok logo, all of which are now backwards.

Maybe Tebow sells in India also. If so, the league’s new fans may be disappointed when Tebow doesn’t show up…

