The Indian Food Crisis In One Simple Chart

There are various factors at play in the surging price of food in India (weather is a big one), but this chart from Citi’s Rohini Malkani from his latest India Macro Weekly really stands out. It shows quite straightforwardly the disconnect between the growth in wealth over the years (the blue line) and the availability of foodgrains per capita.



This doesn’t explain, say, the surge in onions or tomatoes, but it does factor heavily in the price of meat, eggs, etc.

For a look at some eye-popping inflation numbers, see here:

Photo: Citi

