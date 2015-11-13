Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar just took a bat to British Airways on Twitter

Paul Colgan
Sachin Tendulkar is unhappy. Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images.

This could be troublesome for British Airways.

Sachin Tendulkar is possibly the best-known person in the world’s second-most populous nation, India. Not only that, but Indians revere him with practically a god-like status.

And he has just had a bad experience with British Airways, and he’s venting about it on Twitter.

Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman cricket has ever seen. He has the record for the most Test runs ever scored, most One Day International runs scored, and the most Test centuries.

What appears to have happened is that someone in Tendulkar’s family hasn’t been able to get on a flight they expected to make, and that the baggage has gone missing. To add insult to the injury, British Airways responded and asked Tendulkar for his full name:

Here then, are some of the printable replies to that tweet:

Tendulkar is known to get frustrated from time to time by his inability to go out in public – he only drives his sports cars at night, for example. But at least he’s having an experience that ordinary mortals are depressingly familiar with.

Soon enough after Tendulkar’s tweets, #NeveronBA was trending in India.

