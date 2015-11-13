Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar just took a bat to British Airways on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar is unhappy. Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images.

This could be troublesome for British Airways.

Sachin Tendulkar is possibly the best-known person in the world’s second-most populous nation, India. Not only that, but Indians revere him with practically a god-like status.

And he has just had a bad experience with British Airways, and he’s venting about it on Twitter.

Angry Disappointed and Frustrated.. #BAdserviceBA Family member's Waitlisted ticket not confirmed despite seats being available (1/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2015

And luggage being tagged by @British_Airways to wrong destination and don't care attitude! #NeveronBA (2/2) — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2015

Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman cricket has ever seen. He has the record for the most Test runs ever scored, most One Day International runs scored, and the most Test centuries.

What appears to have happened is that someone in Tendulkar’s family hasn’t been able to get on a flight they expected to make, and that the baggage has gone missing. To add insult to the injury, British Airways responded and asked Tendulkar for his full name:

@sachin_rt We're sorry to hear this Sachin, could you please DM us your baggage ref, full name and address so we can look into this for you? — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 13, 2015

Here then, are some of the printable replies to that tweet:

@British_Airways @sachin_rt OMFG YOU IGNORANT DUMMIES DO YOU EVEN KNOWNWHO YOU'RE TALKING TO? — Sagar (@cigardubey) November 13, 2015

@British_Airways @sachin_rt How dare you ask his full name you swines — Anay Singh (@AnaySingh7) November 13, 2015

@British_Airways @sachin_rt are you drunk British Airways ?check the name of the man who is telling you then reply! He is God of cricket! — Mehul Solanki (@Mack_solanki) November 13, 2015

@British_Airways Your Business in India is gonna be hit. If you cannot Service the God of Cricket, you cannot service anyone. @sachin_rt — Kapil Bajaj (@kapsbajaj) November 13, 2015

Lol @British_Airways wants to know the full name of @sachin_rt :) https://t.co/0opKBbn9Cd — WE NEED A CHANGE (@pradeepsingh83) November 13, 2015

@British_Airways @sachin_rt Boss his full name is Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.. He is god of cricket!! — Praying Mantis (@_PrayingMentis) November 13, 2015

Tendulkar is known to get frustrated from time to time by his inability to go out in public – he only drives his sports cars at night, for example. But at least he’s having an experience that ordinary mortals are depressingly familiar with.

Soon enough after Tendulkar’s tweets, #NeveronBA was trending in India.

