Indian Cricket Captain MS Dhoni Announced His Shock Retirement After Losing The Test Series To Australia

Indian captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has retired from test cricket. MS Dhoni from test cricket. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

He may have helped steer his side to a draw at the MCG yesterday as Australia pressed to win the Boxing Day Test on the final day, but within an hour of the post-match press conference, Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his immediate retirement from test cricket.

The Indian keeper scored 24 off 39 balls to leave his side at 6/174 at stumps on day five. The draw gives Australia an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series to take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy back from India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Dhoni’s departure from the 5-day game in a statement that said “MS Dhoni has chosen to retire from Test cricket with immediate effect in order to concentrate on ODI and T20 formats”.

Dhoni’s test career ends after 90 matches for India, scoring 4,876 runs, with 6 centuries, with a 38.09 average from 144 innnings. His highest score was 224 and as wicketkeeper, he took 256 catches and made 38 stumpings.

His ODI average is 52.85 and Dhoni is expected to captain his India at the 2015 World Cup.

India just managed to hold out Australia after captain Steve Smith declared at 9/318, shortly after Shaun Marsh was run out on 99 as he tried a quick single for his century.

India were left with an impossible target of 384 runs off 70 overs. While Kohli, 54, and Rehane, 48, offered some resistance, man of the match Ryan Harris combined with Mitchell Johnson and newcomer Josh Hazelwood to tear apart the top order before Dhoni steadied the batting.

The 33-year-old will be replaced as captain by Virat Kohli for four and final test in Sydney from January 6.

