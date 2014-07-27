HOUSE OF THE DAY: Steel Tycoon Sells Gigantic Miami Beach Estate At $US17 Million Discount

Alyson Penn
A 21,750-square-foot home in Indian Creek has sold for $US28 million, according toThe Wall Street Journal.

Leroy Schecter, chairman of steel manufacturing company Marino/Ware Industries, has had the house on the market since 2008, with the price set as high as $US45 million in 2012.

Listing agent Nelson Gonzalez of EWM Realty International said that New York-based Schecter is selling because he “just wasn’t using the house,” and plans donate the $US28 million in proceeds to charity.

The home features seven bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, an elevator, a lower level with a 7-car garage, a billiards room, a gym, and a wine cellar.

Welcome to Indian Creek Drive, a street filled with luxury homes.

The home is really open, with plenty of light.

The dining room has a classic elegance to it.

The ceilings soar.

The details in the house are incredible.

The bathrooms have hand-painted murals on the ceilings.

The pillars in the living room are classic.

The tile on the floor and behind the stove is gorgeous.

What luxury home is complete with out an in-home gym?

Or theatre?

Outside, there's an entire kitchen.

The house sits on two acres.

The infinity pool has a cabana house with two bathrooms, as well as steam and massage rooms.

The pool really does seem to go on forever!

The home sits on a gated island with a private golf course.

