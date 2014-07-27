HOUSE OF THE DAY: Steel Tycoon Sells Gigantic Miami Beach Estate At $US17 Million Discount

A 21,750-square-foot home in Indian Creek has sold for $US28 million, according toThe Wall Street Journal.

Leroy Schecter, chairman of steel manufacturing company Marino/Ware Industries, has had the house on the market since 2008, with the price set as high as $US45 million in 2012.

Listing agent Nelson Gonzalez of EWM Realty International said that New York-based Schecter is selling because he “just wasn’t using the house,” and plans donate the $US28 million in proceeds to charity.

The home features seven bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, an elevator, a lower level with a 7-car garage, a billiards room, a gym, and a wine cellar.

Meredith Galante contributed to this post.

