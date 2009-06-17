Indian Car Maker Mahindra Pounces To Take Market Share From GM, Chrysler

The death of Chrysler and GM’s dealer network creates an opportunity for Indian can maker Mahindra to gain a bigger foothold in the United States.



The Detroit Free Press reports that a former Chrysler dealership and a former Ford dealership in Detroit will be selling Mahindra’s compact diesel pick up trucks. Says Gus Russo, an ex-Chrysler dealer, and constant salesman, “What really attracted me is that every engine they have is a clean-burning diesel. You can fill up in Detroit and drive to New York City before you have to fill up again.”

Mahindra has U.S. headquarters in Georgia and it wants to sell 45,000 cars in the U.S. in its first year, with a network of 300 dealers. Right now the cars are imported from India, but it wants to manufacture them in the U.S. by 2010. The SUVs and trucks retail for $13,000 to $15,000.

If it works for Mahindra, it could be another lesson on how to sell yourself as an American company. Mahindra is saving U.S. dealers and creating U.S. manufacturing jobs, all while gaining a foothold in a huge U.S. industry.

