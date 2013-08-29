This Story Of A Government Worker Writing Letters To Himself May Be The Craziest-Ever Example Of Bureaucratic Waste

Indian bureaucracy is famously the worst in Asia, and one of the worst in the world. Businessmen will often complain about how long it takes to get things done in India. And how it typically involves greasing someone’s palm.

An incident involving Bhaskar Rao, the Inspector General of Police for Internal Security, is a truly epic case of bureaucratic waste.

The Deccan Chronicle reports that in addition to being the Inspector General of Police, for Internal Security on August 1 the government made him the Inspector General in charge of training.

Since then, Rao has been writing letters to himself. From the Deccan Chronicle:

“As the Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bhaskar Rao has to write to IGP, Training, Bhaskar Rao that his men from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force need to be sent for training for which the date should be fixed at the earliest. “He then goes back to the office of IGP, Training in Carlton House and replies to the letter that he had sent to himself a day before from his office as IGP, ISD on Richmond Road with the training schedule for the KSISF. “In a letter addressed to IGP, ISD, Bhaskar Rao states that in response to “your letter seeking dates for training of your men we are sending you the following schedule as under. This cannot be changed…” s/d IGP, Training, Bhaskar Rao.”

A shortage of Indian Police Service (IPS) has meant the top tier often get handed extra responsibilities and titles.

“I have to do my work and there has to be consistency in correspondence,” Rao told the Deccan Chronicle. “There are times when I have to dictate a stern letter to myself beca­use of the delay in res­ponse from myself from the other office.”

Rao says he will continue to correspond with himself until someone else is appointed to the position of IGP Training.’

(Via Mike Hudack)

