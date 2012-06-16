See What These Indian Billionaires Looked Like Before They Made—Or Inherited—Their Fortunes

Photo: Courtesy of BCCL
Today, as captains of industry, they’re the most recognised faces in the country. But what did they look like then, when they were younger, emerging business titans? Here’s a look at some of India’s richest men, then and now.
From baby-faced youth (see inset) to chairman of Tata Industries--he's seen here with West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu in Kolkata in 1990, one year before he took over as chairman of the Tata Group--Tata apparently joined the family business to please his ailing grandmother, Lady Navajbai.
Today, the 75-year-old captain of industry and Padmavibhushan winner has been credited with reshaping the fortunes of the group.
A baby-faced Kumar Mangalam Birla looks pensive as he sits in his Delhi office in 1997, just two years after taking over as chairman of the Aditya Vikram Birla group at age 28.
A clean-cut Birla is now the sixth richest Indian, and helms a $35 billion multinational.
The brothers, then aged 35 and 33, pose with their father Dhirubhai Ambani in New Delhi in February 1992.
Mukesh and Anil were seen together at the ET Awards in 2010. The famously warring brothers split their father's empire after his death.
The 'King of Good Times' sits on a silver throne, which matches his silver mane, at his home in Bangalore in 2006.
A relatively lean looking Yash Birla is pictured with his wife Avanti in a snapshot from the 90s.
The Birla scion has beefed up his physique, thanks to a strict weight-training schedule. Here he's been snapped at a party organised by Burberry.
