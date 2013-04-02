India.Arie Goes On Twitter Tirade Against Reports Of Lighter Skin On Album Cover

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter India.Arie is fighting back against reports that she had her skin lightened on her new single’s cover art.



The single is titled “Cocoa Butter” and one of Arie’s most famous songs happens to be titled “Brown Skin,” in which she sings:

Brown skin, you know I love your brown skin

I cant tell where yours begins, I cant tell where mine ends

Brown skin, up against my brown skin

Need some every now and then

Arie went on a Twitter tirade Friday debunking reports of a recent change in skin tone, telling her over 200K followers: “I’m so in love with myself I have no DESIRE to BLEACH myself,” adding that “magnificent lighting” is the cause for her “glow.”

Here’s the cover art in question:

And here’s the singer in October 2012 on the red carpet at BET’s Black Girls Rock event in NYC:

Arie also recently spoke out about the skin colour controversy surrounding the Nina Simone biopic, questioning photos of Zoe Saldana’s darkened skin and fake afro on set for the film.

Arie wrote on her website: “Yes there should be a movie made, and YES they should have chosen someone who LOOKS like Nina Simone, ESPECIALLY since her RACE played such a PIVOTAL role in WHO, WHAT and WHY, she was.”

