A Clever New Ad From India Shows Just How Stupid Men Look When They Creep On Unsuspecting Women

YouTube/Whistling Woods International A new ad criticises men for ogling women in public.

A Mumbai film institute made a clever ad skewering India’s culture of female objectification, and released it one year after the heavily publicized gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student.

Though the incident in December 2012 drew international attention for its gruesomeness — a Delhi woman was raped and bludgeoned by six men while taking the bus home from a movie — the new public service announcement puts a vitriolic spin on the practice of everyday street harassment.

The ad was released by the Whistling Woods International Institute on Dec. 16, the one-year anniversary of the Delhi gang rape.

In it, men are seen leering at women while driving mopeds, riding public transportation, and sitting in cafes. Then, the women flip the switch by showing the men just how silly they look checking out a woman who doesn’t want their attention.

See their smarts in action below:

Rape has continued to be a hot-button issue in India in the year since the incident. Another controversy erupted this past New Year’s Eve, when a 16-year-old woman in West Bengal was set on fire and killed after charges were filed against two men who had raped her on consecutive days two months prior.

The atrocity inspired new protests from critics who say the police did not do enough to protect the victim after she reported the rapes and failed to heed the warnings of family members who told authorities they were being harassed by associates of the accused.

