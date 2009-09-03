India: We Don't Need A Cap And Trade System To Cut Emissions

India has released a report that says its per capita emissions will be below developed country’s in the future:



FT: In its first release of detailed emissions data for five years, the government presented five independent studies that showed India’s per capita emissions in 2031 would be lower than per capita global emissions in 2005.

Per capita emissions were forecast to more than double to at least 2.77 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next 20 years, and could rise to as much as 5 tons.

This is a pre-emptive move on India’s part. It wants the world to know–ahead of the international meetings in Copenhagen–that it’s not going to be a big polluter. Therefore, it shouldn’t have to sign up for some binding international agreement.

“The results are unambiguous. Even with very aggressive GDP growth over the next two decades, India’s per capita emissions will be well below developed country averages and much lower than the scenarios that have been projected by certain sections of academia in the developed countries,” said Mr Ramesh. The minister insisted that the studies did not promote a “do nothing strategy”.

He said the Congress party-led government would introduce legislation before the end of the year to create a domestic energy efficiency trading mechanism and mandatory fuel efficiency standards.

