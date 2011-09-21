India Is Preparing To Sell BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles To Vietnam

Photo: wikipedia commons

Tensions between China, India and Vietnam just took an interesting turn.The Asian Age today reports that India has entered negotiations with Vietnam to sell its first BrahMos cruise missiles to an outside country.



Although more than a dozen nations have expressed interest in purchasing the missiles since their development in 2006, this is the first time the stealth missile will actually cross into neighbouring hands.

Capable of being launched from submarines, aircraft, or land, the missiles are the fastest supersonic missiles in the world.

The potential sale comes after an Indian ship was halted by the Chinese after leaving port, and following China’s recent admonition that India best stay away from exploring the South China Sea.

The BrahMos missiles are the result of a joint venture between Russia and India, and will be of immense value in boosting Vietnam’s defence preparedness.

In a move that further shows the importance of pursuing strategic ties between India and Vietnam in the face of China’s assertiveness, Indian defese secretary Shashi Kant Sharma has also begun an official Vietnam visit.

Sharma is expected to finalise an offer allowing Vietnam access to India’s naval facilities for military training.

