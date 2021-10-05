India will pay $670 to next of kin of COVID-19 victims in compensation for their loss

A health worker in PPE tends to a patient at ESIC (Indira Gandhi) Hospital Jhilmil, on April 22, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India’s highest court approved compensation payments for next of kin of COVID-19 victims, CNN reported.

Approximately $US670 ($AU919) will be paid for each person who died from COVID-19, totaling more than $US300 ($AU412) million for the country.

Any victim who died within 30 days of their diagnosis, or who was treated in a hospital within that time frame, will be eligible.

India will pay approximately $US670 ($AU919) to every next of kin of COVID-19 victims, CNN reported.

The country’s highest court approved the government’s decision to do so Monday, according to CNN.

CNN reported that the country is now looking at more than $US300 ($AU412) million in payments based on India’s current death toll of 448,997.

Those who died within 30 days of COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as victims who were treated in the hospital for longer than that and then died, are eligible for the payments, CNN reported. Their next of kin will receive them.

Even if the death certificate does not list COVID-19 as the cause of death, no state can immediately deny compensation, according to Gaurav Bansal who filed the original petition, CNN reported.

If a case is contested, a grievance redressal committee will review the patient’s medical records and choose within 30 days if that victim’s next of kin will be eligible for a payment, CNN reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.