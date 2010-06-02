If You Aren't Watching India, You're Missing A Huge Sustainable Recovery

Photo: AP

ATHLETES competing in this year’s Commonwealth Games held in Delhi will travel to the stadium along the Barapullah Elevated Road, one of many transport projects sprouting up in India’s capital city. Half-built sections of the road loom dramatically over the streets below, as if straining to reach the concrete supports on the other side.India’s economy has taken a similarly elevated route through the global financial turmoil. Its growth never fell below 5.8% (see chart), thanks to a timely fiscal splurge. But just as a cantilever cannot extend too far before it buckles, so an economy cannot place too much weight on a single source of support. India’s merits special caution, its budget deficit topping 10% of GDP in the fiscal year that ended on March 31st.



The growth figures released on May 31st were therefore doubly welcome.

