India Stocks Actually Rise After Terrorist Attack

Somehow the Sensex, the big Bombay Stock Exchange index, closed up following the shocking (and still ongoing) terrorist attack in Mumbai.



LiveMint: Indian bourses today virtually set aside the shock of a violent terror strike on the country’s commercial capital, with the markets showing greater resilience as the benchmark 30-share index today gained 66 points amid a 7.6% GDP growth in the second quarter.

The market, however, witnessed choppy trade on account of the day being the last one of derivatives series. The expiry in the Futures and Options was postponed by a day as the markets remained closed yesterday following the terrorist attacks on Wednesday night. The Bombay Stock Exchange barometer settled the day at 9,092.72, a net rise of 66.00 points or 0.73% from its previous close.

