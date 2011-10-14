India Still Hasn't Paid Dozens Of International Contractors For The Common Wealth Games

Photo: Wikimedia

The government of India still owes more than $80 million for the 2010 Commonwealth Games and is refusing to pay up, according to BBC News.Having already been deemed the worst-planned international sports event ever, the Commonwealth Games were an expensive endeavour, and 30 of the 32 companies contracted to work the event still have not been paid.



In fact, the government is actively dodging its debts. According to Ric Birch, who organised the opening ceremony for the games and is owed $350,000, “They don’t answer correspondence, they’ve changed their phone numbers, they’ve changed their email address. It’s a rogue action.”

Letters signed by the embassies of Germany, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain, asking India to reconsider its handling of the situation, did not receive a reply.

The issue stems from the corruption that put Games chairman Suresh Kalmadi behind bars. It seems that until all of Kalmadi’s actions — which allegedly include accepting bribes — and contracts are investigated, they’re not paying up.

If possible, this news makes doing business in India seem even more risky. It’s already ranked one of the worst countries in the world to do business or enforce a contract.

