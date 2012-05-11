Now India Is Getting Involved In The China-Philippines Territorial Conflict

Photo: AP/Saurabh das

We told you earlier today about how dangerous the US position in the China-Philippines disputed islands conflict could be.But, guess what! It looks like now there’s a new actor entering the frey.



The Times of India reports that India has officially released an “unusual” statement on the conflict, which reads as follows:

“Maintenance of peace and security in the region is of vital interest to the international community. India urges both countries to exercise restraint and resolve the issue diplomatically according to principles of international law.”

So why is India getting involved? The Times makes an educated guess — oil:

India not only has a growing presence in oil and gas exploration off Vietnam in the South China Sea, there has been an Indian presence in helping to keep the sea lanes safe and open for some time now. Besides, India is also signaling to the Southeast Asian nations that it remains engaged about the issues that concern them.

