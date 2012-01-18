WATCH: An Australian Soccer Player Bent Down To The Ground And Nudged The Ball In With His Head For An Absurd Goal

Apparently Australian soccer players playing in India are a bunch of showboats.



In the game between East Bengal and Pailan Arrows today, East Bengal striker Tolgay Ozbey had a wide open goal after an Arrows defender clattered into his own goalie. But instead of simply giving it a little kick, Ozbey stopped the ball at the goal line, bent down to ground level and tapped it in with his head.

Pretty sure this guy would be suspended for eight seasons if he played in the NFL.

Here’s the video (via Off The Post):

