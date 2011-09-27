India Sends Drummers To The Homes Of Tax Evaders To Publicly Shame Them

Image used is for representational purposes only

Photo: Bongo Vongo via flickr

Indian tax officials have found a novel way of recovering taxes. In Bangalore, India’s IT hub, they have sent a group of drummers to the homes and offices of tax evaders with the sole intention of publicly humiliating them, BBC reported.The drummers stand on the street, beat their drums and chant slogans stating how much the defaulters owe and they have already hit a few targets.



They began with a construction company that owed $2.25 million and managed to recover $202,000 after the drummers were done. The company also promise that it would pay the rest in installments over four months, according to IBN Live.

The drummers also targeted the owner of a building in Indiranagar, an upmarket suburb, who hasn’t paid his taxes since 2007. They managed to recover about $146,000 from him.

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s municipal government launched the initiative last week to recover $40 million in tax revenue.

Don’t Miss: 15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.